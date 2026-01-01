Global Celebrations Usher in Hopeful 2026

As the clock struck midnight, celebrations around the world welcomed 2026 with hope and optimism. Sydney led with a dazzling fireworks display, while a minute's silence and a menorah projection honored victims of a recent tragedy. Lord Mayor Clover Moore emphasized unity after a challenging year.

In Seoul, thousands gathered for the traditional bell ringing to dispel misfortune, while in China, revelers celebrated at the Great Wall with performances marking the Year of the Horse. Hong Kong opted for a light show themed 'New hopes, new beginnings' following a tragic fire.

In Rio de Janeiro, preparations for an extravagant party were underway to break records, and Greece chose silent fireworks for a quieter celebration. In Moscow and Kyiv, New Year hopes for peace emerged amidst ongoing conflict, as citizens expressed desires for a resolution in the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)