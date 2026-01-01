Global Celebrations Usher in Hopeful 2026
As 2025 ends, celebrations worldwide welcomed 2026, marked by fireworks in Sydney and traditional rituals in Seoul and China. Despite recent tragedies, events aimed to inspire hope and unity. In various parts of the world, people embraced the new year with traditions symbolizing peace, prosperity, and new beginnings.
As the clock struck midnight, celebrations around the world welcomed 2026 with hope and optimism. Sydney led with a dazzling fireworks display, while a minute's silence and a menorah projection honored victims of a recent tragedy. Lord Mayor Clover Moore emphasized unity after a challenging year.
In Seoul, thousands gathered for the traditional bell ringing to dispel misfortune, while in China, revelers celebrated at the Great Wall with performances marking the Year of the Horse. Hong Kong opted for a light show themed 'New hopes, new beginnings' following a tragic fire.
In Rio de Janeiro, preparations for an extravagant party were underway to break records, and Greece chose silent fireworks for a quieter celebration. In Moscow and Kyiv, New Year hopes for peace emerged amidst ongoing conflict, as citizens expressed desires for a resolution in the new year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Year
- 2026
- celebrations
- fireworks
- Sydney
- Seoul
- Great Wall
- Rio de Janeiro
- peace
- traditions
ALSO READ
Hope and Resilience: Sydney's New Year Celebration Amidst Tragedy
Vaughan Calls England's Melbourne Victory a 'Lottery,' Stresses Crucial Sydney Test
Jiang Lin Makes History: First Woman Skippers Sydney to Hobart Winner
Call for Action: Sydney Massacre Sparks Demand for Federal Inquiry
Sydney Shooting Shocks Nation: Father-Son Duo Act Alone