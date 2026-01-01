Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Aggression

On Thursday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared the island's unwavering determination to protect its sovereignty as China intensifies its territorial ambitions. His comments followed a recent military drill by Beijing that included rocket launches towards Taiwan.

Lai, during his New Year address from the presidential office in Taipei, emphasized the need to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities. He stressed that the international community is closely monitoring Taiwan's commitment to standing against external threats.

The president's remarks come at a time of escalating tensions in the region, prompting global observation of how Taiwan will navigate these challenges. The speech served as a rallying call for unity and resilience among the Taiwanese people.