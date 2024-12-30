Seema Vandan Yatra: Revitalizing India's Border Villages

The Seema Vandan Yatra, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revitalizing India's border villages, concluded its first phase on December 27, 2024. Led by Nachiket Joshi, the journey forged paths for collaboration and community engagement across key villages in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Throughout the Yatra, participants explored the cultural heritage and capabilities of these resilient communities. The journey included interactions with schoolchildren, an homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and discussions with village leaders on sustainable development, focusing on education and healthcare.

Engagements with religious leaders and the Border Security Forces underscored the importance of unity in fostering national pride. Contributions from NGOs and remarkable volunteers marked a defining moment of collaboration, aiming to transform border villages into thriving hubs of progress and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)