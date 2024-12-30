Left Menu

Seema Vandan Yatra: Revitalizing India's Border Villages

The first phase of the Seema Vandan Yatra concluded, spotlighting India's border villages. Led by Nachiket Joshi, the initiative fostered community collaboration, highlighted the vital role of border residents, and emphasized the need for sustainable development. It also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and engaged with border security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sri-Ganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:25 IST
Seema Vandan Yatra: Revitalizing India's Border Villages
Seema Vandan Yatra Completes First Phase: Celebrating the Spirit and Potential of Border Villages. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Seema Vandan Yatra, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revitalizing India's border villages, concluded its first phase on December 27, 2024. Led by Nachiket Joshi, the journey forged paths for collaboration and community engagement across key villages in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Throughout the Yatra, participants explored the cultural heritage and capabilities of these resilient communities. The journey included interactions with schoolchildren, an homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and discussions with village leaders on sustainable development, focusing on education and healthcare.

Engagements with religious leaders and the Border Security Forces underscored the importance of unity in fostering national pride. Contributions from NGOs and remarkable volunteers marked a defining moment of collaboration, aiming to transform border villages into thriving hubs of progress and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024