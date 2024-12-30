Left Menu

Mutual Funds in India See First AUM Decline in 21 Months

In November 2024, India's mutual fund AUM decreased by 0.7% to Rs 68 lakh crore, marking the first decline in 21 months. The drop was driven by a reduction in equity-linked funds, while debt funds experienced growth. SIP inflows remained stable despite the overall downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:16 IST
Mutual Funds in India See First AUM Decline in 21 Months
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In November 2024, Indian mutual funds experienced a slight decline in their average assets under management (AUM) for the first time in 21 months, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The total AUM fell by 0.7% month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 68 lakh crore, signaling a minor downturn in the industry's growth.

Equity-linked funds contributed significantly to this decrease, with their AUM dropping by 1.8% MoM to Rs 38.1 lakh crore, marking their first decline in three months. Conversely, debt funds demonstrated resilience, showing a 1.6% MoM increase to Rs 19.4 lakh crore. This decline was largely driven by reduced fund mobilisation across both equity and debt sectors.

The report highlighted a sharp 17.6% MoM decrease in fund mobilisation, reaching a six-month low of Rs 10.2 lakh crore. This significant drop was compounded by elevated redemptions, resulting in net inflows that were only a quarter of those in October. Despite this overall decline, SIP inflows remained steady at Rs 25,320 crore, underlining investors' trust in mutual funds as a long-term investment option, with SIP AUM constituting nearly 20% of total industry AUM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024