Tembisa Hospital Fire Sparks Concerns, But Critical Services Remain Operational

Despite facing a second fire incident in less than a week, the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng remains committed to delivering essential healthcare services, according to South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla. Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Phaahla sought to reassure the public that the safety of patients and continuity of services remain top priorities for the National Department of Health.

Second Fire Hits Already Cordoned-Off Area

The latest fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning, occurred in the hospital’s main outpatient department—an area that had already been cordoned off and powered down following a previous fire reported last Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, no patients were present in the area at the time of the incident.

Firefighters from Ekurhuleni’s Fire Department responded swiftly, managing to extinguish the flames and ventilate the area using positive pressure systems. By 8am, the smoke had been successfully cleared from the main outpatient department.

Impact on Adjacent Departments

Although the affected outpatient area was inactive, smoke infiltrated surrounding units, including the Eye Clinic and nearby pharmacy. These areas had initially been cleared and deemed safe after Saturday’s fire, but were impacted again by the latest incident. As a result, several adjacent departments—such as the surgical outpatient department, medical outpatient department, family medicine, and the administration block—were compromised.

These departments had been identified as temporary alternatives for the accident and emergency unit. They are now undergoing rigorous re-clearing protocols, which include comprehensive air quality assessments and the issuance of new electrical compliance certificates before they can be fully restored for use.

Ongoing Investigation and Emergency Measures

The cause of both fire incidents remains under investigation by law enforcement agencies and regulatory authorities. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the fires are linked or the result of foul play.

In the meantime, the hospital has activated its business continuity plan to minimize disruption. While ambulances are being diverted to other facilities, walk-in patients can still receive care. However, the public is encouraged to first visit local clinics for primary health concerns and only approach the hospital with a formal referral.

Critical services, including those related to trauma and urgent care, are being maintained in designated safe zones within the hospital. The National Department of Health is working around the clock to ensure that these essential services remain available to the community.

Support for Patients and the Public

To assist patients and concerned families, a help desk has been established on-site. This facility offers real-time information and guidance to both admitted patients’ families and walk-in visitors.

Visiting hours for admitted patients remain unchanged. Families can visit between 2pm and 4pm daily via Gate 4, which has been designated for such access.

Dr Phaahla also made a special appeal to civic organisations, political bodies, and the media to refrain from conducting oversight visits until the investigations are complete. “Let the investigators and governance structures carry out their duties without interference,” he urged, emphasizing that full transparency and regular updates will be provided through appropriate public communication channels.

Reassurance Amid Crisis

“Patients are safe, and healthcare services will continue with minimal interruptions,” Dr Phaahla stated confidently. “We understand the community’s concern, but we ask for calm and patience as we work diligently to return all hospital services to full functionality.”

The Department of Health remains committed to keeping the public informed through established governance structures, with further updates expected in the coming days as the investigation progresses and restoration efforts advance.