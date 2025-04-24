TCS Unleashes Sovereign AI Solutions for India's Digital Leap

On Thursday, IT giant TCS unveiled three new offerings at its 'Accelerating India' event in New Delhi, aimed at bolstering India's data sovereignty and advancing AI capabilities.

The initiatives include the groundbreaking TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, an AI-equipped platform designed to retain sensitive data within India's borders, as well as the TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code tool, and its globally recognized Cyber Defense Suite.

These launches support India's mission to create robust, locally-made digital solutions and reassert TCS's commitment to India's digital progress, fostering innovation, economic growth, and enhanced global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)