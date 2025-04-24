Left Menu

TCS Unleashes Sovereign AI Solutions for India's Digital Leap

TCS announced new India-focused offerings, including SovereignSecure Cloud, to enhance data sovereignty and AI capabilities. The initiatives address digital innovation and cyber resilience, adhering to data protection laws. The launches aim to bolster India's AI leadership and digital growth with solutions made in India, for India.

On Thursday, IT giant TCS unveiled three new offerings at its 'Accelerating India' event in New Delhi, aimed at bolstering India's data sovereignty and advancing AI capabilities.

The initiatives include the groundbreaking TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, an AI-equipped platform designed to retain sensitive data within India's borders, as well as the TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code tool, and its globally recognized Cyber Defense Suite.

These launches support India's mission to create robust, locally-made digital solutions and reassert TCS's commitment to India's digital progress, fostering innovation, economic growth, and enhanced global competitiveness.

