TCS Unleashes Sovereign AI Solutions for India's Digital Leap
TCS announced new India-focused offerings, including SovereignSecure Cloud, to enhance data sovereignty and AI capabilities. The initiatives address digital innovation and cyber resilience, adhering to data protection laws. The launches aim to bolster India's AI leadership and digital growth with solutions made in India, for India.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, IT giant TCS unveiled three new offerings at its 'Accelerating India' event in New Delhi, aimed at bolstering India's data sovereignty and advancing AI capabilities.
The initiatives include the groundbreaking TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, an AI-equipped platform designed to retain sensitive data within India's borders, as well as the TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code tool, and its globally recognized Cyber Defense Suite.
These launches support India's mission to create robust, locally-made digital solutions and reassert TCS's commitment to India's digital progress, fostering innovation, economic growth, and enhanced global competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's First Agentic AI Hackathon: A Milestone in AI Innovation
AI fuels workplace innovation, but only for right minds and roles
Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of Potato Innovation
Telangana Governor Boosts Innovation and Community Efforts with Strategic Grants
Delhi's Power Surge: Meeting Demand with Innovation