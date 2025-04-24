Election Overhaul: Examining Trump's Controversial Executive Order

On Thursday, state and local election officials gathered across the nation to evaluate President Donald Trump's executive order, which proposes sweeping changes to election administration.

The US Election Assistance Commission's Standards Board, convening in North Carolina for a public hearing, consists of bipartisan election officials from each state. They meet annually to address pivotal electoral issues, currently focusing on the implications of the president's directive.

The order, issued on March 25, commands the commission to update the national voter registration form by introducing a proof-of-citizenship requirement, alter voting system guidelines, and withhold federal funding from states permitting ballots after Election Day, sparking concerns of disenfranchisement and legal challenges over presidential overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)