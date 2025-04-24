Pristyn Care's Breakthrough: Achieving Profitability in Record Time

In a groundbreaking achievement, Pristyn Care has made its first hospital in South Delhi profitable less than two months after launch, challenging industry norms where hospitals typically take 12–24 months to break even. The facility has achieved significant double-digit profitability while maintaining capacity for 30% more patient inflow.

Establishing its own infrastructure has allowed Pristyn Care greater control over patient care and adherence to safety protocols, leading to improved patient experience and a 10+ point increase in its Net Promoter Score (NPS). This development highlights patient trust and positions the company among the highest-rated healthcare providers.

Driving the hospital's success is Pristyn Care's proprietary technology platform, enhancing operations across doctor scheduling, patient coordination, and optimizing surgical journeys. As more than 60% of its patient inflow is organic, the company plans to launch 50 hospitals in the next three years across key Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)