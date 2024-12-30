Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air: Inside South Korea's Deadliest Air Disaster

In a tragic turn of events, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport, claiming 175 lives along with four crew members. The incident, said to be the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil, occurred as the aircraft attempted to make an emergency landing.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urgently ordered an extensive safety inspection across the nation's airline operations. Attention is being given to potential factors such as bird strikes and possible control system failures, as investigators work meticulously to unravel the cause.

As the aviation community reels, safety measures intensify with a focus on preventing similar future tragedies. Meanwhile, the victims' families are left grappling with their loss, urging the authorities for transparency and support throughout this harrowing investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)