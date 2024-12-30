Left Menu

I-T Department Clarifies: Digi Yatra Data Not Used for Tax Crackdown

The Income Tax department has denied reports claiming it uses Digi Yatra data to target tax evaders. Digi Yatra, employing Facial Recognition Technology for seamless airport travel, ensures passenger data is encrypted. Managed by the Digi Yatra Foundation, it involves multiple airport authorities as stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has officially denied any intention of using Digi Yatra data for investigating tax evaders. This follows rampant speculation on social media platforms suggesting such a link.

In response, the department took to X to clarify, stating, 'As of now, there's no intention by the @IncomeTaxIndia to use Digi Yatra data for tax enforcement.'

Digi Yatra relies on Facial Recognition Technology to ensure smooth passenger movement through airports, storing user information securely via encryption. Participants in this initiative include prominent airport entities such as Airport Authority of India and several international airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

