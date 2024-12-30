I-T Department Clarifies: Digi Yatra Data Not Used for Tax Crackdown

The Income Tax Department has officially denied any intention of using Digi Yatra data for investigating tax evaders. This follows rampant speculation on social media platforms suggesting such a link.

In response, the department took to X to clarify, stating, 'As of now, there's no intention by the @IncomeTaxIndia to use Digi Yatra data for tax enforcement.'

Digi Yatra relies on Facial Recognition Technology to ensure smooth passenger movement through airports, storing user information securely via encryption. Participants in this initiative include prominent airport entities such as Airport Authority of India and several international airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)