Gangster's Custody Extended in High-Profile Property Developer Murder Case
A special court extended gangster Subhash Singh Thakur's police custody until December 29 for a joint interrogation in the contract killing of property developer Samay Chauhan in 2022. The move follows his arrest from a jail in Uttar Pradesh. Thakur is accused of orchestrating Chauhan's murder due to a property dispute.
A special court in Palghar has extended the police custody of notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur until December 29, following the police's request for a joint interrogation in a high-profile murder case. Thakur is one of several accused in the contract killing of property developer Samay Chauhan in 2022.
Prosecutors argued for an additional ten days to interrogate Thakur with others involved, a request that was opposed by the defense, who claimed Thakur had already been held long enough for questioning. Thakur was transferred from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he was previously held.
The murder of Chauhan, linked to a property dispute, was executed by two assailants in February 2022. Police have also apprehended key figures behind the murder, including Rahul Dubey, Manish Singh, Rahul Sharma, and Abhishek Singh.
