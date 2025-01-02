Left Menu

Railway Mishap Averted: Investigation Underway in Saharanpur

A potential railway disaster was prevented in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after authorities discovered a metal fragment on the tracks near Tapri. Officials halted the Anand Vihar-Kotdwar Express to ensure passenger safety. An investigation into possible sabotage has been launched, with strict actions promised against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:09 IST
A potential disaster was looming over the Haridwar railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district when authorities discovered a formidable fragment of metal lying on the railway track near Tapri.

The incident, which occurred early on Tuesday, prompted the railway officials and security forces to act swiftly, halting the Anand Vihar-Kotdwar Express to avert any mishap. Train services were later resumed smoothly after the obstruction was safely removed.

A detailed investigation is now underway, with the Railway Protection Force in Shamli tasked with probing the incident, being treated as a possible sabotage attempt. Authorities warn of severe repercussions for those found responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

