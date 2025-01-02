Left Menu

ICRA Revises Banking Credit Growth Amid Shifting Financial Landscape

Credit rating agency ICRA has lowered its banking credit growth forecast for FY2025 and FY2026, emphasizing a focus on improving credit-to-deposit ratios and managing unsecured exposures. Despite potential challenges in deposit mobilization and asset quality, capital ratios remain strong, with manageable credit costs and healthy return indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:21 IST
ICRA Revises Banking Credit Growth Amid Shifting Financial Landscape
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ICRA, a leading credit rating agency, has adjusted its banking credit growth predictions for the fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The firm now projects a growth range of 10.5-11.0 percent for FY2025, reduced from an earlier estimate of 11.6-12.5 percent, citing a strategic shift by banks towards enhancing credit-to-deposit ratios and minimizing exposure to unsecured retail and NBFCs.

The outlook for FY2026 suggests a further deceleration in credit growth, expected to hover between 9.7-10.3 percent. This forecast is influenced by existing high credit-to-deposit ratios and impending modifications to the liquidity coverage ratio framework. According to Sachin Sachdeva, Vice President and Sector Head - Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA, sustained high interest rates could compress banking margins, especially for high-yielding advances.

Despite these challenges, return indicators remain promising, with a stable return on assets predicted. Banks' financial health appears robust with sound capital ratios and no major capital requirements anticipated for FY2026. Challenges persist in raising deposits, complemented by a rise in bond issuances expected to hit Rs 1.3 trillion for FY2025. While the retail sector faces mounting stress and fresh NPAs might increase, credit costs are estimated to remain mild, supported by high provision coverage ratios and manageable asset quality. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025