ZENZO Rolls Out AI-Powered Nationwide Ambulance Network in India

ZENZO Ambulance Service has launched a groundbreaking AI-based ambulance network, facilitating emergency healthcare across India. This initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation' concept, making top-tier emergency assistance accessible nationwide. With a central toll-free number and a user-friendly app, ZENZO ensures a maximum response time of 15 minutes, covering over 450 cities and towns in India.
Powered by over 25,000 vetted ambulances, ZENZO provides Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and 5G Premium ICU services. This service guarantees one-price nationwide to increase affordability and accessibility for patients or accident victims regardless of their location. The company aims to redefine emergency medical transportation, reinforcing its status as India's leading ambulance service provider with notable support from global investors.
Founded by Shaffi Mather alongside visionaries like Ratan Tata, ZENZO has a rich history of providing critical support during major disasters, such as the Mumbai Terror Attacks and floods in 2005. With continuous backing from Reliance Industries, ZENZO commits to supporting India's healthcare infrastructure and bettering patient outcomes through this expansive network.
