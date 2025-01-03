Left Menu

ZENZO Rolls Out AI-Powered Nationwide Ambulance Network in India

ZENZO introduces an AI-driven emergency ambulance network, aligning with PM Modi's 'One Nation' vision. Available in over 450 cities, ZENZO offers swift, reliable services through a central contact number and mobile app, ensuring prompt response with unified pricing across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:00 IST
ZENZO Rolls Out AI-Powered Nationwide Ambulance Network in India
AI powered ZENZO AMBULANCE SERVICE launches 'One Nation, One Number, One Pricing' Ambulance Services Across 450+ Cities With 25000+ Ambulances. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ZENZO Ambulance Service has launched a groundbreaking AI-based ambulance network, facilitating emergency healthcare across India. This initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation' concept, making top-tier emergency assistance accessible nationwide. With a central toll-free number and a user-friendly app, ZENZO ensures a maximum response time of 15 minutes, covering over 450 cities and towns in India.

Powered by over 25,000 vetted ambulances, ZENZO provides Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and 5G Premium ICU services. This service guarantees one-price nationwide to increase affordability and accessibility for patients or accident victims regardless of their location. The company aims to redefine emergency medical transportation, reinforcing its status as India's leading ambulance service provider with notable support from global investors.

Founded by Shaffi Mather alongside visionaries like Ratan Tata, ZENZO has a rich history of providing critical support during major disasters, such as the Mumbai Terror Attacks and floods in 2005. With continuous backing from Reliance Industries, ZENZO commits to supporting India's healthcare infrastructure and bettering patient outcomes through this expansive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025