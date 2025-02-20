Mbappé's Madrid Magic: A Hat Trick Spurs Real to Dominant Victory
Kylian Mbappé's hat trick guided Real Madrid to triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League, securing a 6-3 aggregate win. Meanwhile, PSG dominated Brest, and Sporting Lisbon collapsed after losing coach Ruben Amorim. The round of 16 features top clubs competing under the new expanded format.
Kylian Mbappé showcased his exceptional talent with a hat trick, leading Real Madrid to a decisive 6-3 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. Mbappé's goals in Madrid on Wednesday demonstrated his mastery, including a stunning lob and a powerful finish against a weakened City defense.
Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominant form, overpowering Brest in a 7-0 win to complete a 10-0 aggregate rout in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon faltered in their European campaign, failing to win after the departure of coach Ruben Amorim, as Borussia Dortmund held them to a goalless draw.
In the upcoming round of 16, Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund, and PSV Eindhoven will face top-seeded teams like Liverpool and Barcelona, as the new tournament format sets the stage for exciting matchups. The draw promises riveting encounters in the next phase of the competition.
