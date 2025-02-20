Mbappé's Madrid Magic: A Hat Trick Spurs Real to Dominant Victory

Kylian Mbappé showcased his exceptional talent with a hat trick, leading Real Madrid to a decisive 6-3 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. Mbappé's goals in Madrid on Wednesday demonstrated his mastery, including a stunning lob and a powerful finish against a weakened City defense.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominant form, overpowering Brest in a 7-0 win to complete a 10-0 aggregate rout in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon faltered in their European campaign, failing to win after the departure of coach Ruben Amorim, as Borussia Dortmund held them to a goalless draw.

In the upcoming round of 16, Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund, and PSV Eindhoven will face top-seeded teams like Liverpool and Barcelona, as the new tournament format sets the stage for exciting matchups. The draw promises riveting encounters in the next phase of the competition.

