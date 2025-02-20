Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Appointed as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta succeeds Atishi as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking BJP's return to power in the capital after 27 years. Congress leader Alka Lamba extends her congratulations while highlighting their shared history and expressing hopes for Gupta's focus on women's safety and environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:45 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Alka Lamba, a prominent Congress leader, extended her congratulations to the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Reflecting on their past political engagements, Lamba expressed nostalgic sentiments upon hearing Gupta's name announced. She emphasized the crucial issue of women's safety in the capital, pledging support if Gupta addresses this concern.

Alka Lamba also shared a significant memory on social media, posting a photograph from 1995. The image captures Lamba and Gupta taking oaths for their respective positions—Lamba as the Delhi University President representing the National Students' Union of India and Gupta as the General Secretary from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Lamba offered congratulations and best wishes for Gupta's new tenure.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan, joined by six other newly appointed ministers. Gupta becomes the fourth woman to hold this office in Delhi's history. Her political journey includes significant roles within the BJP, advocating for women's welfare and marginalized communities. The BJP, now at the helm after a 27-year gap, secured 48 of 70 seats in a recent electoral victory, overshadowing the Aam Aadmi Party's 22 seats and leaving Congress without representation for a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

