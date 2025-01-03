Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives in Udaipur
A tragic accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, left five people dead and eight others injured when a truck collided with a tempo on NH-27. Among the deceased were four women and a child. The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities believe the driver lost control on a slope.
A devastating accident took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, when a truck collided with a passenger-carrying tempo, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including four women and a child. The incident, which left eight others injured, occurred on Friday on NH-27 near Gogunda-Pindwara.
The tempo, having picked up passengers from Saleriya village, was entering the highway when tragedy struck. Udaipur Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, stated that the collision was fatal, and the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.
Investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, leading to the disastrous impact. Emergency services rushed to the location, referring the injured to nearby Udaipur hospitals as the community mourns the loss.
