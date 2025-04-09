Trump Administration's Chaotic Foreign Aid Cuts Reversed

The Trump administration has rolled back its recent decision to terminate at least six U.S. foreign aid programs, according to multiple sources. On Tuesday, sources indicated a swift reversal on cuts that had initially halted emergency food aid, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the ongoing aid program shifts.

USAID Acting Deputy Administrator Jeremy Lewin called for the reinstatement of awards to the World Food Programme across Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador. This decision, communicated through an internal email seen by Reuters, acknowledged the complexity of managing competing interests and took responsibility for any confusion caused.

Despite criticism and concerns expressed by the World Food Programme regarding the elimination of aid which could severely impact global hunger rates, the U.S. continues to withhold aid from Yemen and Afghanistan. State Department officials have cited concerns over the potential misuse of funds by militant groups.

