Trump Administration's Chaotic Foreign Aid Cuts Reversed
The Trump administration reversed decisions to cancel U.S. foreign aid programs, reinstating emergency food assistance in several countries. This back-and-forth highlights administrative chaos, impacting international humanitarian efforts. The World Food Programme raised concerns over aid cessation, warning of dire consequences. The administration cited security concerns over aid to Afghanistan and Yemen.
The Trump administration has rolled back its recent decision to terminate at least six U.S. foreign aid programs, according to multiple sources. On Tuesday, sources indicated a swift reversal on cuts that had initially halted emergency food aid, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the ongoing aid program shifts.
USAID Acting Deputy Administrator Jeremy Lewin called for the reinstatement of awards to the World Food Programme across Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador. This decision, communicated through an internal email seen by Reuters, acknowledged the complexity of managing competing interests and took responsibility for any confusion caused.
Despite criticism and concerns expressed by the World Food Programme regarding the elimination of aid which could severely impact global hunger rates, the U.S. continues to withhold aid from Yemen and Afghanistan. State Department officials have cited concerns over the potential misuse of funds by militant groups.
