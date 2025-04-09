Left Menu

Trump Administration's Chaotic Foreign Aid Cuts Reversed

The Trump administration reversed decisions to cancel U.S. foreign aid programs, reinstating emergency food assistance in several countries. This back-and-forth highlights administrative chaos, impacting international humanitarian efforts. The World Food Programme raised concerns over aid cessation, warning of dire consequences. The administration cited security concerns over aid to Afghanistan and Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 05:25 IST
Trump Administration's Chaotic Foreign Aid Cuts Reversed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has rolled back its recent decision to terminate at least six U.S. foreign aid programs, according to multiple sources. On Tuesday, sources indicated a swift reversal on cuts that had initially halted emergency food aid, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the ongoing aid program shifts.

USAID Acting Deputy Administrator Jeremy Lewin called for the reinstatement of awards to the World Food Programme across Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador. This decision, communicated through an internal email seen by Reuters, acknowledged the complexity of managing competing interests and took responsibility for any confusion caused.

Despite criticism and concerns expressed by the World Food Programme regarding the elimination of aid which could severely impact global hunger rates, the U.S. continues to withhold aid from Yemen and Afghanistan. State Department officials have cited concerns over the potential misuse of funds by militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025