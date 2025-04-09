Drama on the Greens and Beyond: Top Sports Stories Unveiled

In the world of sports, the spotlight is on several gripping headlines this week. Golf superstar Jason Day has toned down his outfit selection for the Masters following a request for more conservative attire by Augusta National. The Australian, who recently transitioned to Malbon Golf, had initially planned for bolder fashion choices.

Tragedy struck the Dominican Republic as former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was among 44 casualties in a devastating roof collapse at a nightclub. The incident left over 130 injured, with Dotel declared dead at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, as the Masters approach, golfer Collin Morikawa shares insights on the complexities of returning to basics in the game and hints at potential growth for both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. In basketball, the Denver Nuggets dismissed head coach Michael Malone, heralding further changes with David Adelman stepping in.

(With inputs from agencies.)