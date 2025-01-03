Left Menu

Mumbai Traffic Police Accepts DigiLocker and mParivahan Documents

Mumbai traffic police officials have announced that documents like driving licences, RC books, insurance, and PUC presented through the DigiLocker and mParivahan apps will be accepted for validation. This change follows complaints about unwarranted e-challans issued to individuals who had presented digital documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:10 IST
Mumbai Traffic Police Accepts DigiLocker and mParivahan Documents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai traffic police have officially endorsed the use of digital documentation for vehicle-related credentials like driving licences, RC books, insurance, and PUC, accessible via the DigiLocker and mParivahan applications, effective immediately.

This move comes in response to several complaints from drivers and vehicle owners regarding e-challans issued despite showing their electronic documents. The decision was formalized by the joint commissioner of police (traffic) on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already authorized the use of these digital portals for document presentation, streamlining the process for citizens and ensuring that digital copies are treated as equivalent to physical ones under the Information Technology Act 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025