Mumbai Traffic Police Accepts DigiLocker and mParivahan Documents

Mumbai traffic police have officially endorsed the use of digital documentation for vehicle-related credentials like driving licences, RC books, insurance, and PUC, accessible via the DigiLocker and mParivahan applications, effective immediately.

This move comes in response to several complaints from drivers and vehicle owners regarding e-challans issued despite showing their electronic documents. The decision was formalized by the joint commissioner of police (traffic) on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already authorized the use of these digital portals for document presentation, streamlining the process for citizens and ensuring that digital copies are treated as equivalent to physical ones under the Information Technology Act 2000.

