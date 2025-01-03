Strengthening Ties: India and Iran's Strategic Collaboration

India and Iran have carried out an extensive review of their diplomatic ties, concentrating on the joint development of the Chabahar port. The discussions, which took place during the 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi, were aimed at boosting trade and economic engagement, as well as exploring potential agricultural cooperation.

During the talks, Iran urged India to look into resuming the procurement of Iranian crude oil, which was halted in mid-2019 due to U.S. sanctions. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented the Indian side. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about the consultations giving momentum to their partnership.

Located on Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is crucial for enhancing connectivity and trade ties. Both nations discussed a wide range of topics, including cultural ties, regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and BRICS, which now includes Iran. The port stands as an important opportunity for trade expansion, unaffected by U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)