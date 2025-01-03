Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Iran's Strategic Collaboration

India and Iran held comprehensive discussions to review and strengthen their bilateral ties, focusing on the Chabahar port's development, trade, economic engagement, and potential agricultural cooperation. The talks addressed the resumption of Iranian crude oil imports and regional challenges, emphasizing the significance of their partnership in multilateral forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Iran's Strategic Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

India and Iran have carried out an extensive review of their diplomatic ties, concentrating on the joint development of the Chabahar port. The discussions, which took place during the 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi, were aimed at boosting trade and economic engagement, as well as exploring potential agricultural cooperation.

During the talks, Iran urged India to look into resuming the procurement of Iranian crude oil, which was halted in mid-2019 due to U.S. sanctions. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented the Indian side. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about the consultations giving momentum to their partnership.

Located on Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is crucial for enhancing connectivity and trade ties. Both nations discussed a wide range of topics, including cultural ties, regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and BRICS, which now includes Iran. The port stands as an important opportunity for trade expansion, unaffected by U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025