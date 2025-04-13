India's Soyabean Oil Imports Surge Amid Decline in Palm Oil Shipments

In a notable shift, India's imports of crude soyabean oil have surged more than twofold during the initial five months of the current oil marketing year, as detailed by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

The SEA's data reveals that between November 2024 and March 2025, India imported 19.11 lakh tonnes of crude soyabean degummed oil, up from 8.83 lakh tonnes in the same period during the 2023-24 marketing year.

This rise in soyabean oil imports from Argentina, Brazil, and Russia was in stark contrast to the overall slight decline in India's total edible oil imports, which was mainly attributed to decreased palm oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)