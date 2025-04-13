Left Menu

India's Soyabean Oil Imports Surge Amid Global Market Fluctuations

India's import of crude soyabean oil more than doubled in the first five months of the 2024-25 marketing year, totaling over 19 lakh tonnes. This surge largely came from Argentina, while overall edible oil imports declined. The shift is attributed to soyabean oil's lower market prices compared to palm oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:36 IST
India's Soyabean Oil Imports Surge Amid Global Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's import of crude soyabean oil surged over 100% to 19.11 lakh tonnes in the first five months of the 2024-25 oil marketing year, announced the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

Between November 2024 and March 2025, imports primarily came from Argentina, Brazil, and Russia. Argentina's exports to India jumped nearly threefold, while Brazil's shipments saw a slight decline. Despite this increase, the nation's overall edible oil imports decreased slightly due to reduced palm oil imports.

SEA Executive Director B V Mehta attributed the rise in soyabean oil imports to its lower cost relative to palm oil, which saw a price hike due to its diversion for biodiesel production. The economic choice for sectors like HoReCA and excess global soyabean production has also impacted market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025