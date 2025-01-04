India's AI Ambitions: A Vision for Innovation and Youth Empowerment

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of innovation and opportunities for the nation's youth. Modi's comments were prompted by a meeting with Vishal Sikka, former CEO of Infosys and founder of Vianai Systems.

Sikka expressed admiration for Modi's understanding of technology's impact, describing their discussion as both inspiring and humbling. Together, they explored AI's potential effects on India and the imperatives for future development. The dialogue reinforced the country's goal to integrate democratic values into technological advancements for societal benefit.

Modi's remarks coincide with the government's ongoing IndiaAI mission, approved in March last year, with a significant financial investment aimed at fostering an inclusive AI ecosystem through strategic initiatives. The mission seeks to democratize access to computing resources, attract top talent, and encourage ethical, impactful AI projects, spearheaded by the IndiaAI Independent Business Division under Digital India Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)