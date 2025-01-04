Left Menu

Historic Train Journey: Bridging Kashmir's Isolation with Engineering Marvels

The successful trial of a train on the Katra-Banihal section marks a significant milestone towards rail connectivity to Kashmir. Key engineering feats include the Anji Khad Bridge and the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab arch. Rail services are set to commence following safety inspections in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST
Historic Train Journey: Bridging Kashmir's Isolation with Engineering Marvels
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways accomplished a significant milestone with the successful trial run of a train on the Katra-Banihal section. This step is key to eventually linking Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.

The journey featured iconic engineering marvels such as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the record-setting Chenab arch bridge, the highest railway bridge globally, demonstrating unprecedented engineering capabilities.

Officials confirmed that the upcoming statutory safety inspections in January will be crucial for the launch of regular train services, expected to address a 255-kilometer stretch, leaving only a minor segment pending completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025