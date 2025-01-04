Historic Train Journey: Bridging Kashmir's Isolation with Engineering Marvels

The Indian Railways accomplished a significant milestone with the successful trial run of a train on the Katra-Banihal section. This step is key to eventually linking Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.

The journey featured iconic engineering marvels such as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the record-setting Chenab arch bridge, the highest railway bridge globally, demonstrating unprecedented engineering capabilities.

Officials confirmed that the upcoming statutory safety inspections in January will be crucial for the launch of regular train services, expected to address a 255-kilometer stretch, leaving only a minor segment pending completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)