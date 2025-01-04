Nipha Group Unveils Ambitious Investment Strategy on 65th Anniversary

The Nipha Group, a renowned name in engineering and manufacturing, celebrated its 65th anniversary by announcing a substantial investment strategy. The company has earmarked Rs 180 crore for expanding its operations in India over the coming two years.

In a move to boost its presence in the global market, the Nipha Group plans to acquire a US-based company, leveraging the 'China Plus One' strategy. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing their reach in their largest market by establishing a stronger nearshore foothold.

Highlighting regional commitment, Chairman M C Shah disclosed plans for two greenfield projects in Dankuni and Chandannagar, alongside a brownfield expansion in Falta, West Bengal. The company aims to create job opportunities and strengthen its already robust workforce of over 2,000. Additionally, the anniversary event featured the release of a biography and a Sarod performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

