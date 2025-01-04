Left Menu

Nipha Group Unveils Ambitious Investment Strategy on 65th Anniversary

The Nipha Group revealed an Rs 180 crore investment plan to enhance its India operations. Part of the plan includes acquiring a US company to strengthen its market presence. The firm is also expanding its workforce with new projects in West Bengal, and commemorates its anniversary with cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:02 IST
The Nipha Group, a renowned name in engineering and manufacturing, celebrated its 65th anniversary by announcing a substantial investment strategy. The company has earmarked Rs 180 crore for expanding its operations in India over the coming two years.

In a move to boost its presence in the global market, the Nipha Group plans to acquire a US-based company, leveraging the 'China Plus One' strategy. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing their reach in their largest market by establishing a stronger nearshore foothold.

Highlighting regional commitment, Chairman M C Shah disclosed plans for two greenfield projects in Dankuni and Chandannagar, alongside a brownfield expansion in Falta, West Bengal. The company aims to create job opportunities and strengthen its already robust workforce of over 2,000. Additionally, the anniversary event featured the release of a biography and a Sarod performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

