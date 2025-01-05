New Orleans' Bourbon Street Barriers: Safeguarding or Shortcoming?

In the wake of a tragic vehicle attack on New Year's Day, New Orleans is under scrutiny for its mishandling of street barrier systems on Bourbon Street.

The city is currently installing new bollards with a 10-mph crash rating, prioritizing ease of operation over higher crashworthiness.

The decision follows the chronic operational issues with the previous system, but has ignited discussions about whether the city has done enough to prevent high-speed attacks in the popular tourist area.

(With inputs from agencies.)