Left Menu

New Orleans' Bourbon Street Barriers: Safeguarding or Shortcoming?

New Orleans has opted for lighter, easily operable bollards with a 10-mph crash rating to replace its problematic barrier system on Bourbon Street. The decision has sparked concerns about their effectiveness given the potential for high-speed vehicle attacks, especially following the deadly New Year's Day incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 04:57 IST
New Orleans' Bourbon Street Barriers: Safeguarding or Shortcoming?

In the wake of a tragic vehicle attack on New Year's Day, New Orleans is under scrutiny for its mishandling of street barrier systems on Bourbon Street.

The city is currently installing new bollards with a 10-mph crash rating, prioritizing ease of operation over higher crashworthiness.

The decision follows the chronic operational issues with the previous system, but has ignited discussions about whether the city has done enough to prevent high-speed attacks in the popular tourist area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025