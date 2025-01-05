Left Menu

Russian Airports Halt Flights Amid Security Concerns

Russian airports in Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm paused flight operations to ensure safety. The aviation watchdog indicated these actions are due to potential threats but did not disclose specifics. Similar closures have occurred due to Ukrainian drone threats, impacting cities east of Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:47 IST
In an unexpected move, Russian airports in the cities of Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm suspended all flight activities on Sunday morning. The Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, implemented the temporary measure from 10:05 a.m. (0715 GMT) to guarantee the safety of civilian aircraft.

While Rosaviatsia did not detail the exact threats prompting the shutdowns, historical precedents suggest potential risks from Ukrainian drone strikes as a possible factor. Such precautionary closures have been executed in the past under similar circumstances.

The affected cities, situated to the east of Moscow, are strategically significant, intensifying the interest and concern surrounding these airport shutdowns. Authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on developments, assessing ongoing risks.

