India's Persistent Push for UNSC Permanent Membership: A Diplomatic Priority

The Indian government has emphasized the 'highest priority' on securing a permanent seat in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC), engaging both bilaterally and multilaterally in this effort, as revealed in a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, clarified India's strategy while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha. He highlighted collaboration with other reform-minded countries and groups to push for UNSC expansion.

Addressing challenges in diplomacy, Singh noted the varied opinions of the 193 UN member states. He emphasized India's active participation in forums, advocating for Security Council reform and a permanent seat on the platform.

