Peru Extends REINFO Permit Program: A Lifeline for Small-Scale Miners

Peru's Congress approved a one-year extension to the REINFO permit program for small-scale miners until the end of 2026. Despite government opposition, the extension was welcomed amid protests demanding more time for miners to formalize operations. The program has spurred illegal mining, contributing significantly to Peru's gold exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:23 IST
Peru's Congress has given the green light to a one-year extension of the REINFO permit program, vital for small-scale miners. The program, initially slated for termination, will now continue through the end of 2026, following a contentious vote that saw 13 votes in favor, four against, and two abstentions.

The REINFO permits, crucial for informal miners extracting gold and copper, have faced mounting criticism over fostering illegal mining. Despite a government crackdown in July that excluded over 50,000 miners, about 31,000 still must regularize their status by 2025.

Illegal mining's proliferation amid booming international metal prices has significantly impacted Peru's economy. Gold exports soared to $15.5 billion in 2024, up from $11 billion the previous year, with an estimated 40% stemming from illegal sources, according to industry data and the financial regulator.

