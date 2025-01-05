Delhi Metro Phase IV: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity

In a significant development for the Delhi Metro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the metro's Phase IV on Sunday. This marks the first section of Phase IV becoming operational, further extending the thriving network within the capital.

The newly inaugurated section contributes to the expansion of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West route on the Magenta Line, which now spans approximately 40 kilometers. This expansion is part of a comprehensive Phase IV project by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, aiming to construct 86 kilometers of new lines across five corridors.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor, expected to significantly enhance connectivity and benefit residents in Rohini, Bawana, and Kundli areas by offering improved access to key commercial and industrial regions in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)