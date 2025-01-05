Left Menu

Delhi Metro Phase IV: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a key extension of Delhi Metro's Phase IV and laid the foundation for new corridors. The Magenta Line now stretches 40 km, and the overall network includes 289 stations. The expansion aims to improve connectivity across Delhi and neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:44 IST
Delhi Metro Phase IV: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Delhi Metro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the metro's Phase IV on Sunday. This marks the first section of Phase IV becoming operational, further extending the thriving network within the capital.

The newly inaugurated section contributes to the expansion of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West route on the Magenta Line, which now spans approximately 40 kilometers. This expansion is part of a comprehensive Phase IV project by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, aiming to construct 86 kilometers of new lines across five corridors.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor, expected to significantly enhance connectivity and benefit residents in Rohini, Bawana, and Kundli areas by offering improved access to key commercial and industrial regions in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025