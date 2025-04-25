Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Absence at Crucial All-Party Meeting

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora condemned his party's members for missing an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack. Deora expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the need for unity during times of national security challenges. Meanwhile, Arvind Sawant informed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of the MPs' prior commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:20 IST
In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora lashed out at the absence of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators from a crucial all-party meeting convened by the Centre to address the Pahalgam terror attack.

Deora took to X on Friday, expressing that it was both shameful and expected that no UBT MP attended the meeting. He stressed the importance of presenting a united front on national security issues.

Meanwhile, Arvind Sawant, another Sena (UBT) leader, had communicated with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the inability of him and MP Sanjay Raut to attend due to prior committee commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

