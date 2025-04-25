Protesting Teachers Suspend Agitation After WBSSC List Release

The ongoing protest by West Bengal teachers over recruitment issues took a new turn as they decided to suspend their demonstration at the WBSSC headquarters. This development follows the release of a new eligibility list by the commission.

Around 16,000 teachers were named as eligible, prompting the Deserving Teachers Forum to pause their sit-in, though the protest will continue at an alternative site. Key demands include a review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court concerning a previous order that affected approximately 26,000 teachers' jobs.

Although the teachers plan to return to schools temporarily, they have vowed to resume their agitation during the summer vacation. The core of their protest revolves around reinstating teachers until the retirement age and addressing the omission of names from the eligibility list, which the WBSSC chair attributes to a technical error.

