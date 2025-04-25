Protesting Teachers Suspend Agitation After WBSSC List Release
West Bengal teachers protesting the scrapping of the 2016 recruitment have paused their demonstrations after the WBSSC listed 16,000 eligible teachers. While temporarily returning to schools, they continue to press for demands including reinstatement and the completion of the eligibility list.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing protest by West Bengal teachers over recruitment issues took a new turn as they decided to suspend their demonstration at the WBSSC headquarters. This development follows the release of a new eligibility list by the commission.
Around 16,000 teachers were named as eligible, prompting the Deserving Teachers Forum to pause their sit-in, though the protest will continue at an alternative site. Key demands include a review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court concerning a previous order that affected approximately 26,000 teachers' jobs.
Although the teachers plan to return to schools temporarily, they have vowed to resume their agitation during the summer vacation. The core of their protest revolves around reinstating teachers until the retirement age and addressing the omission of names from the eligibility list, which the WBSSC chair attributes to a technical error.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
Supreme Court to Rule on Waqf Act: A Legal Crossroad
Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran
Supreme Court Ruling: Controversial Deportation of Salvadoran Man Back in Spotlight