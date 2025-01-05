Left Menu

Namo Bharat Train Reaches Delhi: PM Modi Inaugurates RRTS Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor as the Namo Bharat train entered New Delhi. In political news, Modi attacked AAP's governance and assured continuation of welfare schemes if BJP wins Delhi. Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri sparked controversy with remarks about Priyanka Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Namo Bharat train marked its entry into New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened a 13-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. This significant development is aimed at enhancing connectivity and public transport in the national capital.

In the political arena, PM Modi critiqued the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, assuring voters that no welfare schemes would be halted if the Bharatiya Janata Party takes over the helm in Delhi. He further attacked AAP with phrases like 'AAP-da' and 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Elsewhere, controversy arose when BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri faced backlash over his comments likening roads to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks, which was seen as derogatory by some Congress leaders and members of his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

