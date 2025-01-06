Why We Rage: Understanding Road Rage and Ways to Tame It

Road rage continues to plague drivers globally, causing distress and elevating crash risks. Surveys show a significant percentage of drivers in Australia experience forms of road rage, such as tailgating and aggressive gestures.

Research highlights that younger male drivers exhibit more aggressive behaviors, though anger affects all genders. Experts suggest exercises from cognitive behavioral therapy to combat driving-induced anger.

Ensuring driver courtesy can deter road rage. Using indicators and maintaining safe distances could foster a safer driving culture. Encouraging public awareness about anger's dangers might prompt more individuals to seek helpful strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)