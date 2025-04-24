Diplomatic Dialogue: South Africa Engages the U.S. on Ukraine Peace
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the peace process in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral relations. The conversation underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on platform X that he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The key focus was on advancing the peace process in Ukraine, an issue of global concern.
The leaders also discussed the necessity of fostering strong bilateral ties, highlighting the significance of collaboration in international relations.
This engagement signals a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts, as nations seek to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation Amid Trade Tensions
Trump Announces Major Tariff on Pharmaceutical Imports
Funding Freeze: Trump's Crackdown on Universities Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
Netanyahu's Unyielding Mission: Navigating Trump's Complex Diplomatic Terrain
Trump's Tariff Warning to TSMC Sparks Semiconductor Debate