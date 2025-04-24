Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: South Africa Engages the U.S. on Ukraine Peace

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the peace process in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral relations. The conversation underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: South Africa Engages the U.S. on Ukraine Peace
President
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on platform X that he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The key focus was on advancing the peace process in Ukraine, an issue of global concern.

The leaders also discussed the necessity of fostering strong bilateral ties, highlighting the significance of collaboration in international relations.

This engagement signals a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts, as nations seek to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025