Naftogaz Expands LNG Imports from Poland
Ukraine's Naftogaz has increased its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Poland's Orlen, now totaling 300 million cubic meters. This deal enhances Naftogaz's energy security with gas sourced from the U.S., emphasizing the strategic energy ties between Ukraine and Poland.
Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned energy company, has announced a significant expansion in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Poland. The company will receive an additional 100 million cubic meters of LNG from Poland's Orlen, raising their total imports from the Polish supplier to 300 million cubic meters.
This strategic move underscores Naftogaz's efforts to enhance its energy security amidst fluctuating global energy markets. The LNG that will be supplied as part of this contract originates in the United States, delivered via Poland to Ukraine.
The collaboration between Naftogaz and Orlen highlights the strengthening energy relationship between Ukraine and Poland, as the region continues to seek diverse and stable energy sources.
