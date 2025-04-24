Refex Industries Soars with Major Profit Boost

Refex Industries, known for its wind solutions, marked a significant financial milestone by posting a 43.60% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 47.92 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This surge reflects the company's resilient and strategic business operations.

Compared to the Rs 33.37 crore profit during the same period in the previous fiscal year, the company exhibited a robust performance. The total income rose impressively by 83.80%, climbing from Rs 350.31 crore to Rs 643.88 crore.

The full fiscal year FY25 reported a 70.34% boost in net profit, achieving Rs 158.38 crore. The company's focus on renewable energy is highlighted by the formation of Venwind Refex Power and a significant order for wind turbines in Karnataka, showcasing commitment to growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)