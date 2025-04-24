Left Menu

Refex Industries Soars with Major Profit Boost

Refex Industries reported a substantial 43.60% rise in net profit to Rs 47.92 crore for Q4 ending March 31, 2025. The company's total income saw an 83.80% increase. The launch of Venwind Refex Power and securing a significant order in Karnataka further underscore its growth in the renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Refex Industries, known for its wind solutions, marked a significant financial milestone by posting a 43.60% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 47.92 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This surge reflects the company's resilient and strategic business operations.

Compared to the Rs 33.37 crore profit during the same period in the previous fiscal year, the company exhibited a robust performance. The total income rose impressively by 83.80%, climbing from Rs 350.31 crore to Rs 643.88 crore.

The full fiscal year FY25 reported a 70.34% boost in net profit, achieving Rs 158.38 crore. The company's focus on renewable energy is highlighted by the formation of Venwind Refex Power and a significant order for wind turbines in Karnataka, showcasing commitment to growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

