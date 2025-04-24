Congress Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Accuses BJP of Politicizing Tragedy
The Congress Working Committee denounced the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, accusing Pakistan of involvement. They condemned the BJP for politicizing the tragedy and urged national unity. The committee also called for improved security and emphasized the importance of protecting pilgrims and local livelihoods.
In a forceful statement issued Thursday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) condemned the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on April 22, 2025. The assault claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and injured many others. The CWC criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly exploiting the tragedy via official and proxy channels to incite discord and division across the country.
Describing the attack as a 'cowardly act of terror,' the CWC blamed Pakistan for the incident, labeling it as a direct attack on Indian values. The deliberate targeting of Hindus during the assault was seen as an attempt to stir communal tensions. The committee has urged citizens to remain calm and showcased their solidarity with the bereaved families during this challenging time.
Furthermore, the CWC condemned the BJP's actions as 'shocking'. They called out the party's use of social media platforms to further sow discord when national unity and solidarity are imperative. They reiterated Congress's commitment to combat cross-border terrorism and paid homage to local heroes, including a ponywalla and tourist guides who sacrificed their lives protecting others in the attack.
Following the Pahalgam tragedy, Congress called for an all-party meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, to address security concerns comprehensively. Emphasizing public interest, the CWC sought a full inquiry into the security lapses that facilitated the attack. With the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, they stressed the need for immediate, robust security measures to protect both pilgrims and the tourism-dependent local economy. They demanded transparent, proactive measures from the Union Home Ministry to ensure safety and justice for all affected families.
