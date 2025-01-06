Reliance Launches RasKik Gluco Energy: A New Refreshing Trend

In a major move towards establishing itself as a comprehensive beverage and consumer products company, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has launched RasKik Gluco Energy. Priced at just Rs 10, this energizing and rehydrating drink is specifically designed for the hardworking Indian consumer, boasting electrolytes, glucose, and real lemon juice.

The launch of RasKik Gluco Energy heralds RCPL's debut in the rehydration segment, aiming to revolutionize hydration and energy solutions for Indians. With ambitions to position RasKik as a leading brand, RCPL plans to meld global standards with local insights, catering to varied consumer needs.

Targeted at active Indian lifestyles, RasKik Gluco Energy blends the traditional benefits of homemade rehydration solutions with modern convenience, hygiene, and quality. Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer at RCPL, highlighted the brand's commitment to reinventing Indian consumer heritage by offering a drink that not only hydrates but also revitalizes and energizes, reflecting the convenience and quality demanded by today's consumers.

RasKik is being developed as a versatile brand covering a broad spectrum of fruit-based drinks, including current offerings like Mango, Apple, Mixed Fruit, Coconut Water, and Nimbu Pani, with future plans to expand into regional Indian flavors.

Perfectly suited for gym enthusiasts and those needing a quick energy boost, RasKik Gluco Energy combines hydration with the essential goodness of electrolytes, glucose, and a refreshing lemon juice twist, meeting the diverse energy requirements of India's dynamic consumers.

