U.S. Secretary of State Optimistic About Ukraine Peace Talks
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about the progress in Ukraine peace talks, emphasizing that negotiations are not about imposing deals. Despite acknowledging advancements, Rubio cautioned that the most challenging issues remain unresolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence in the progress of peace negotiations concerning Ukraine on Friday. He clarified that the ongoing talks are not an effort to impose a resolution on any party involved.
Addressing reporters during a press conference, Rubio highlighted that while strides have been made, substantial hurdles still need to be cleared.
He noted that the final stages of negotiations often prove to be the most challenging, requiring careful diplomacy and commitment from all sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Diplomacy in Asia: Trump, Rubio, and the Quest for Peace
Marco Rubio Highlights Challenges and Efforts in Global Diplomacy
Strategic Dialogue for Peace: Ukraine's Resolve in Negotiations
U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Hope for Conflict Resolution
Freedom and Diplomacy: Belarus Opposition Speaks in Berlin