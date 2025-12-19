Uttar Pradesh Enforces Strict Road Safety as Dense Fog Looms

In response to the perilous dense fog and cold wave plaguing Uttar Pradesh, Chief Secretary S P Goyal issued a stern order on Friday, emphasizing zero tolerance for road safety lapses. Officials were directed to strictly enforce travel guidelines and remain vigilant to avert any potential accidents.

Leading a high-level conference under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mandate, Goyal underscored that public safety is paramount. Enhanced patrolling, effective street lighting, and round-the-clock emergency services are to be prioritized by the police and administration.

The recent spate of accidents, including a tragic multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway, underscores the urgency. Goyal instructed prompt action, including identifying high-risk road areas and enhancing coordination with both national and state highway authorities.

