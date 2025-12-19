Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enforces Strict Road Safety as Dense Fog Looms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal mandated strict adherence to road safety measures amid dense fog conditions. Goyal directed officials to enforce guidelines, ensure public safety, and collaborate with highway authorities. Recent accidents, caused by poor visibility, highlighted the need for enhanced safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Enforces Strict Road Safety as Dense Fog Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the perilous dense fog and cold wave plaguing Uttar Pradesh, Chief Secretary S P Goyal issued a stern order on Friday, emphasizing zero tolerance for road safety lapses. Officials were directed to strictly enforce travel guidelines and remain vigilant to avert any potential accidents.

Leading a high-level conference under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mandate, Goyal underscored that public safety is paramount. Enhanced patrolling, effective street lighting, and round-the-clock emergency services are to be prioritized by the police and administration.

The recent spate of accidents, including a tragic multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway, underscores the urgency. Goyal instructed prompt action, including identifying high-risk road areas and enhancing coordination with both national and state highway authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025