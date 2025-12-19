Uttar Pradesh Enforces Strict Road Safety as Dense Fog Looms
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal mandated strict adherence to road safety measures amid dense fog conditions. Goyal directed officials to enforce guidelines, ensure public safety, and collaborate with highway authorities. Recent accidents, caused by poor visibility, highlighted the need for enhanced safety protocols.
- Country:
- India
In response to the perilous dense fog and cold wave plaguing Uttar Pradesh, Chief Secretary S P Goyal issued a stern order on Friday, emphasizing zero tolerance for road safety lapses. Officials were directed to strictly enforce travel guidelines and remain vigilant to avert any potential accidents.
Leading a high-level conference under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mandate, Goyal underscored that public safety is paramount. Enhanced patrolling, effective street lighting, and round-the-clock emergency services are to be prioritized by the police and administration.
The recent spate of accidents, including a tragic multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway, underscores the urgency. Goyal instructed prompt action, including identifying high-risk road areas and enhancing coordination with both national and state highway authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
