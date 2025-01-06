Reliance Launches RasKik: Revolutionizing Re-hydration for Indian Consumers
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) launched RasKik, marking its entry into the re-hydrating beverage category. Positioned as a master brand for juices and functional beverages, RasKik aims to offer products blending global quality with Indian tastes, featuring variants like mango, apple, and coconut water.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has unveiled RasKik, marking its first foray into the re-hydrating beverage market. With this launch, RCPL aims to position itself as a comprehensive beverage and consumer products company.
RasKik, serving as the master brand for their juice and functional beverage line, will cater to the everyday needs of Indian consumers. The range currently includes mango, apple, mixed fruit, coconut water, and nimbu pani, with plans to expand based on regional preferences.
According to RCPL's COO, Ketan Mody, RasKik Gluco Energy not only provides hydration but seeks to revitalize consumers, offering ready-to-drink solutions that combine traditional goodness with modern hygiene and convenience.
