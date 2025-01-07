Emergency Landing: Air India Flight Incident

An Air India flight en route to Delhi made an emergency landing on Sunday after one of its engines shut down midair, according to airport sources.

The flight, numbered 2820, departed from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 7 p.m. but returned an hour later following the in-flight incident.

Sources confirmed that all passengers were safe and no untoward incidents occurred, despite the emergency return. The technical details of the engine failure remain undisclosed.

