Emergency Landing: Air India Flight Incident

An Air India flight heading to Delhi made an emergency landing after an engine shut down midair. Departing from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, it returned safely with all passengers unharmed after an hour in the air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight en route to Delhi made an emergency landing on Sunday after one of its engines shut down midair, according to airport sources.

The flight, numbered 2820, departed from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 7 p.m. but returned an hour later following the in-flight incident.

Sources confirmed that all passengers were safe and no untoward incidents occurred, despite the emergency return. The technical details of the engine failure remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

