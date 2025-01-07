Ruskin Bond International School Set to Revolutionize Early Childhood Education

Mussoorie, a city known for its serene vistas, recently hosted the launch of the Ruskin Bond International School (RBIS) franchise model, set to bring sweeping changes to early childhood education in India. With an innovative approach, RBIS aims to blend storytelling and real-world skills into a holistic learning experience.

The launch attracted luminaries across various sectors, including renowned author Ruskin Bond, and key figures like Dr. Kiran Bedi and Harish Rawat, underscoring the significance of this educational shift. Comedian Rohan Joshi engaged Bond in an insightful dialogue about the impact of storytelling on young minds, cementing RBIS's commitment to nurturing creativity and imagination.

RBIS's differentiated model emphasizes a one-city-one-school policy, ensuring quality and exclusivity. The school's curriculum draws from Ruskin Bond's literary richness, offering a mix of outdoor learning, emotional growth, and academic development. As RBIS spreads to new cities, it promises a transformative impact on early learning, bridging traditional and modern pedagogical methods.

