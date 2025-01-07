U.S. Stock Markets Eye Federal Reserve's Next Move Amid Economic Signals

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday morning as investors anticipated new economic data, hoping for clues on the policies of the upcoming Trump administration.

Key reports, such as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey and the Institute for Supply Management's services activity data, are set to be released later in the day. Any sustained strength in these reports could delay the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cuts this year.

Financial markets also remain attentive to potential policy shifts under President-elect Trump's administration, including notable campaign promises like tax reforms and tariff adjustments. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock surged after unveiling new products, while other tech giants, Apple and Tesla, saw downgrades from analysts.

