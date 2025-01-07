Left Menu

e-Shram Portal Expands Language Support to Enhance Outreach

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal. Now available in 22 languages, it aims to provide better access to social protection for unorganized workers. The upgrade utilizes MEITY's Bhashini project to further integrate government welfare schemes.

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development aimed at bolstering social protection for India's unorganized workforce, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled the multilingual functionality of the e-Shram portal. The launch event, held in New Delhi, introduced support for 22 Scheduled Languages, aligning with the government's vision of a 'One-Stop-Solution' for worker welfare.

The upgrade marks an important milestone in the government's efforts to expand access to social security. Previously available in only four languages, the integration of MEITY's Bhashini project enabled this inclusive transformation. It represents a crucial step towards widening the accessibility of governmental schemes to a diverse linguistic populace.

During his address, Dr. Mandaviya underscored the platform's growing appeal, noting an average of 30,000 daily registrations by unorganized workers. He encouraged these workers to register to benefit from multiple government schemes designed for their prosperity and security. Future enhancements include a mobile app launch, a Single Common Application Form, and integration with payment gateways to streamline access to welfare benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

