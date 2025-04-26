Left Menu

Path to Peace: Ukraine Ready for Ceasefire, Says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed on the readiness for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. France and Britain, as part of the Coalition of the Willing, are committed to working towards this goal and establishing a lasting peace in the region, in collaboration with the U.S. and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST
Path to Peace: Ukraine Ready for Ceasefire, Says Macron
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Saturday that Ukraine is prepared for an unconditional ceasefire following a 'very positive' dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This development comes as part of efforts led by the France-Britain Coalition of the Willing.

Macron emphasized the unity with U.S. President Donald Trump in aiming to end the war in Ukraine. He shared this statement on the social media platform X, aligning with international efforts to restore peace in the region.

President Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to a ceasefire, expressing a desire to collaborate with American and European allies to implement the plan effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025