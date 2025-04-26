Path to Peace: Ukraine Ready for Ceasefire, Says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed on the readiness for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. France and Britain, as part of the Coalition of the Willing, are committed to working towards this goal and establishing a lasting peace in the region, in collaboration with the U.S. and Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Saturday that Ukraine is prepared for an unconditional ceasefire following a 'very positive' dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This development comes as part of efforts led by the France-Britain Coalition of the Willing.
Macron emphasized the unity with U.S. President Donald Trump in aiming to end the war in Ukraine. He shared this statement on the social media platform X, aligning with international efforts to restore peace in the region.
President Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to a ceasefire, expressing a desire to collaborate with American and European allies to implement the plan effectively.
