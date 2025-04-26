Singapore Blocks Foreign Influence Amid Election Tensions

Singapore has taken a decisive step to guard its political integrity by instructing Facebook's parent company, Meta, to restrict access to certain posts by three foreigners. These individuals are accused of trying to sway the upcoming national election on sensitive racial and religious grounds.

The foreigners, identified as Iskandar Abdul Samad, Mohamed Sukri Omar, and Zulfikar bin Mohamad Shariff, deny any intention to meddle in Singaporean politics. This action marks the first enforcement of new social media rules designed to shield the electoral process from external influences, as the People's Action Party gears up for another commanding run.

As debates rage on about the role of foreign voices in domestic affairs, the opposition Workers' Party maintains a stance against using religion for political gain. Meanwhile, Meta and the involved individuals have yet to publicly comment on the situation, leaving many questions about the future of digital political discourse in the region.

