India-Pakistan Rift Intensifies Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's comments following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, urging a mental health check for Bhutto. Tensions rose after an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with Piyush Goyal also condemning Pakistan's priorities while Bhutto defended Pakistan's stance on the Indus river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a fierce criticism against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in response to his remarks following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Puri, speaking to ANI, suggested that Bhutto should undergo a mental health assessment, emphasizing that India's patience is running out.

"The statements made by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are concerning. India's tolerance has been stretched to its limit," Puri declared. His comments follow a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in significant fatalities and led to India halting the treaty, prompting Bhutto's retaliatory rhetoric.

In a rally in Sukkur, Bhutto-Zardari argued against India's unilateral treaty suspension, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aggression. He pledged that Pakistan would stand united, stating, "The Indus River is ours." Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Bhutto, calling his presence in global politics "unfortunate," and labeled Pakistan as a nation without clear priorities, except for spreading terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

